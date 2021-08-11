Reviewing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.31% 0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.04 $1.24 million N/A N/A Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.19 $5.39 million N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Community Capital Bancshares and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

