Reviewing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 214.69%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 88.53%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 59.87 -$7.03 million N/A N/A DarioHealth $7.58 million 28.69 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -3.49

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -2,219.47% -45.07% -37.24% DarioHealth -370.22% -74.88% -64.48%

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine. It also sells device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System; and Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, which includes tools to help diabetic patients manage their disease. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

