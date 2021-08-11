Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) & Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 347.87 -$25.16 million ($2.10) -2.41 Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$52.24 million ($1.56) -16.63

Onconova Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -10,544.68% -139.26% -81.09% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -24.31% -23.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Onconova Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Stoke Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $60.14, suggesting a potential upside of 131.85%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Onconova Therapeutics.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Onconova Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases. The company's product candidate oral rigosertib, which is in Phase 1 study of rigosertib in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor for patients with progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer; and in Phase 1b/2 for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. In addition, it is involved in preclinical work investigating rigosertib in COVID-19. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient. Its lead product candidate is STK-001 that is used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

