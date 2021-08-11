Reviewing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Vaso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zynex and Vaso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 6.43 $9.07 million $0.26 56.96 Vaso $69.85 million 0.17 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Vaso.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% Vaso 1.57% 23.06% 2.29%

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Vaso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.80%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Vaso.

Summary

Zynex beats Vaso on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

