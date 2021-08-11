Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.14

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.14 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 836,879 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

In other Revolution Bars Group news, insider William Tuffy purchased 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.