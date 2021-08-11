Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.36 ($134.55).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €82.96 ($97.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €82.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.