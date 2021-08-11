Richard J. Kerr Sells 3,282 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MANT stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

