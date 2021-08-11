Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 633,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. 11,708,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.