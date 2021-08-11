Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality comprises about 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $6,577,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $5,087,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RICK stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $632.79 million, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

