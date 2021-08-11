Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $274,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,499. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.