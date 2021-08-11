Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 17,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 601,725 shares.The stock last traded at $59.47 and had previously closed at $59.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

