Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$80.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at C$74.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$73.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.