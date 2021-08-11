Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 13,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,692,642 shares in the company, valued at C$10,640,304.22.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,175.00.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$70.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.81.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

