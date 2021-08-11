Robert W. Baird Increases WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $37.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last 90 days. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after buying an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,954 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

