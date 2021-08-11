Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

