Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

