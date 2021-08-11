Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RHHVF. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $396.22 on Tuesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $396.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.22.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

