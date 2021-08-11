Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RHHVF. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $396.22 on Tuesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $396.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.22.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

