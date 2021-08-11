Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

