Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 5,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 2,295,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,499. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

