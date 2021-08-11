Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,756. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

