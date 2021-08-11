Roger Mack Hinson Sells 8,799 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MD traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 492,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,155. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

