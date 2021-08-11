Rosenblatt Securities Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $60.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.

TTD opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

