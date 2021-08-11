Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,222 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,289. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

