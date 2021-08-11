Roth Capital Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $12.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSPR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $233.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

