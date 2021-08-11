Roth Capital Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $12.50

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Man Group plc increased its stake in Nautilus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nautilus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

