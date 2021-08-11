Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 3,195 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 272.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,679.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

