Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $860,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

