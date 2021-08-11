Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 142,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.