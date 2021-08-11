Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $286,700.82 and $1,494.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00879817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00110968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 96,197,975 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.