Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,655 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Despegar.com worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $267,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

DESP stock remained flat at $$12.80 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,050. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

