Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $132,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 43,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,516. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.