Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 72,449 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 138.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inseego were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $6,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inseego by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inseego by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.