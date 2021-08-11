Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.83 ($323.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

