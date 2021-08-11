Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $322,000.

URA opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91.

