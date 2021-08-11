Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.28 Million Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 135,886 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,416,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 865.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

