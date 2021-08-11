Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.40 Million Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 94.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,634,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 861,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,861,000 after buying an additional 592,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.35. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

