Royal Bank of Canada Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$44.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.12 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

