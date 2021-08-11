Royal Bank of Canada Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $66.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

