Royal Bank of Canada Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $66.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $11,451,350 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

