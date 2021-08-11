Royal Bank of Canada Increases PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $49.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 73.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $183.50 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $188.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

