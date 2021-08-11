Royal Bank of Canada Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$11.62 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.55.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

