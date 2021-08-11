Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
SKE traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.13. 75,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$861.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.20.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
