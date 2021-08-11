Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

SKE traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.13. 75,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$861.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.20.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). On average, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.0599197 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

