Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Royal Vopak NV (OTC:VOPKF)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royal Vopak in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTC:VOPKF)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

