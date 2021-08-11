Royale Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $246,986.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00150663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00157443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,304.60 or 0.99942909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00860636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

