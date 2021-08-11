RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

