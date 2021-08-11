Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$40.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

