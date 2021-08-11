Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
RHP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
