Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.