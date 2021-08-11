SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $140,294.60 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $140,294.60 and approximately $117.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016754 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 175% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,246,234 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

