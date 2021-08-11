Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys Shares of 15,609 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 2,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

