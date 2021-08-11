Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

